To increase awareness of a new procedure that helps eliminate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Northwest Health will present “Got GERD? Turn down the Heat on Heartburn” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The event will take place at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, 140 E. Shore Parkway in La Porte.

According to The National Institute of Health, “more than 60 million Americans experience GERD at least once a month, and it’s not only painful but can be potentially dangerous. GERD can burn the esophagus, cause chronic inflammation and lead to major damage and potentially result in cancer of the esophagus.”

During the presentation, general surgeon Adam Conn, M.D., FACS, and gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg, M.D., will discuss treatments for GERD including a new procedure called Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF), a long-term solution for chronic acid reflux or GERD. “For GERD sufferers who are dissatisfied with their current treatment regimes, TIF is an effective treatment for chronic heartburn,” said Dr. Conn.

To register for this free event, visit bit.ly/Got_GERD.

Doctors Conn and Steinberg are members of the medical staff at Northwest Health – La Porte and are employed by Northwest Medical Group.