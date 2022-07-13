The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement that is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon through late tonight for Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana and Lake, Northern Cook and Central Cook counties in Illinois.

High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches.

Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.

The NWS says to “Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.”