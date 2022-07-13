A young girl was pronounced deceased at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary, after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Marquette Beach Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.

According to DNR, at 2:25 p.m. a witness observed two juvenile females struggling in the water along an unguarded portion of Marquette Beach, located in Lake County.

Visitors were able to pull one of the girls from the water, the DNR said. The Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter located the second missing girl and directed responders to her position.

Both were transported to Northlake Campus, where the 9-year-old girl was pronounced deceased, the DNR said. The 14-year-old girl was treated and released.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of the 9-year-old’s death, DNR said.