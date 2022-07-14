LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The traffic pattern on I-94 between Exits 34 and 40 (U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35) will change on or after July 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

The two left lanes and shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be closed between W 400 N and Bleck Road. Traffic will be shifted to the right with two 11-foot lanes with two-foot shoulders open in both directions.

These lane closures and shifts are for phase two of a bridge replacement project just east of Johnson Road and will be in place through late October.