One person died Wednesday after a crash involving a Lake County police officer in Gary.

Wednesday afternoon at around 12:10 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Post was contacted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a crash involving a Lake County Officer. The crash occurred within the city limits of Gary at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Colfax Street, police said.

Preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police revealed that a black, 2019, Dodge Charger police car, was traveling east on 5th Avenue when it struck a silver, 2005, Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from 5th Avenue onto southbound Colfax. The driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Charger, Officer Zachary Norcutt, was transported to Southlake Methodist Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Deputy Norcutt is also a K9 officer and his K9 was not injured in the crash. State Police stated that Officer Norcutt was on duty and assigned patrol in the area at the time of the crash.

The Indiana State Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and for that reason, no other information can be released. Once the investigation has been completed, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be able to release further information.