The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s (FSSA) Division of Mental Health and Addiction is providing new funding to help build and support projects in Indiana to improve mental health services for Hoosiers. It includes funding appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly in House Enrolled Act 1001, and additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other sources.

The largest investment is in Community Catalyst Grants provided to 37 recipients. The $54.8 million provided in these grants includes $22.3 million of local and grantee match dollars as well as $32.5 million in federal funds. The goal of the grants is to enhance the quality, integration and access of mental health prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services across the state.

Grant recipients include:

Dove House, to expand its inpatient and outpatient substance-use disorder treatment for women in Marion and Dubois counties

La Porte Community Resource Intervention’s substance use, instability and suicidal support outreach program, for the formation and development of outreach teams as well as a crisis intervention team and cultural competency training for law enforcement officers

The Marion County Reentry Coalition for a holistic model using public defenders and the criminal justice system to help Hoosiers with mental health challenges as they reenter society

Courageous Healing in Allen County for a program to provide mental health treatment to uninsured and underinsured people

Details on all 37 projects funded by the Catalyst grants can be found here.

On Saturday, 988 will go live in Indiana and around the United States as a new national three-digit dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In Indiana, Hoosiers experiencing mental health-related distress may call 988 to connect to a trained crisis specialist. In the coming years, that service will be expanded to include a response team and locations where people can go for help. The work to develop this complete system is well underway and will continue over the next seven to 10 years. More information about Indiana’s work to implement 988 can be found here.

Additionally, Indiana is entering into an $8 million partnership with Riley Children’s Health to provide mental health services at pediatric primary care officers across the state, removing barriers to access. This includes $4 million in matching funds from Riley Children’s Health

Through this partnership, mental health services will be embedded within primary pediatric care settings around the state of Indiana, directly addressing the growing child mental health crisis.

Other funding includes: