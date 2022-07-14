An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin two pipe lining projects on U.S. 20 in St. Joseph County on or after Wednesday, July 20.

The first pipe is located just west of the U.S. 20/31 bypass and State Road 23 interchange. The right outside shoulder and lane of westbound U.S. 20/31 will be closed and the eastbound shoulder of U.S. 20/31 will be closed through this area. The ramp from State Road 23 to westbound U.S. 20/31 will remain open, but traffic will be shifted to accommodate the work zone.

The second location is at the U.S. 20 and State Road 331 interchange. The right outside shoulder of westbound U.S. 20 will be closed in this area.

This work will be ongoing through August.