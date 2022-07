The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they recognize a vehicle or two individuals in photos that were posted to the department’s Facebook page.

They are being sought in connection with a burglary that occurred on July 3rd at a business along US 20.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Aaron Banic by email at abanic@lcso.in.gov or by phone at 219-326-7700, ext. 2407.