Indiana State Police have released the name of the St. Joseph County Jail inmate who was found dead Thursday morning.

The deceased inmate has been identified as 49 year-old Christine Dezenzo of Elkhart.

Dezenzo was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on July 13 at 12:28 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no other information to release at this time.

Original release:

St. Joseph County- The Indiana State Police has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. The Indiana State Police were contacted Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, after jail staff found the inmate unresponsive.

Jail staff found the female inmate alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit at approximately 8:30 a.m. Life-saving measures were conducted by jail and medical staff until emergency medical technicians arrived. The female inmate was pronounced deceased at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed tomorrow, July 15, 2022, at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo, MI.