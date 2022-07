The Collective Artisan Market returns to Fox Park for LakeFest 2022.

The curated artisan pop-up event will be from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater.

Shop small and support 75-plus locally-owned small businesses.

There will be live music, food vendors, high school artists and more.

Admission is free. Visit www.laportelakefest.com for the full schedule.