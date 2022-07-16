The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced that Fall Baseball registration for Minor, Major and Junior divisions is now open.

Emphasis will be on instruction and constructive competition as players look to take their games to the next level. Players must be age 8-11 for Minor and Major divisions and age 12-14 for the Junior Division (as of April 30, 2022).

Cost is $60 for Minor and Major divisions and $100 for Junior Division and registration is available at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Avenue), by phone (219-326-9600) or online at www.laporteparkandrec.com.

The deadline is Friday, July 29. The season will run September through mid-October with practices beginning in mid-August.