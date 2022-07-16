Work has begun on the City of Portage’s $2.6 million 2022 paving program.

The paving program is funded through a $1 million state Community Crossings Matching Grant program along with city and Redevelopment Commission Funds. There are rolling lane closures.

Streets included in this portion of the paving project include:

– Plaza Avenue between Plymouth Street and the end, east of Dombey Road

– Houston Avenue between Sloan Street and Willowcreek Road

– Lakewood Avenue between Venus Street and Jacqueline Street

– Venus Street between Lakewood Avenue and the Cul-de-sac

– Christy Street between Stone Avenue and Tilford Avenue

– Sherwin Avenue between Christy Street and Russell Street

– Tilford Avenue between Christy Street and Russell Street

– Russell Street between Sherwin Avenue and Bell Avenue

Additional roadways are included in the overall 2022 paving project and the city says they will inform the public as contractors move to other areas of the city.