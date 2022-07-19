Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will move into phase two of a bridge deck overlay project on Burr Street over I-80/94 on or after Thursday, July 21.

During phase two, the outside right lanes of Burr Street will be closed in each direction from 25th Avenue to 29th Avenue.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Burr St will also be closed due to the location of the work zone.

The detour for the ramp closure will have motorists continue to Grant Street and then use the ramps at the Grant Street and I-80/94 interchange to turn around and follow westbound I-80/94 to Burr Street.

This work will be ongoing through late August. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.