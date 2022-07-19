PORTER COUNTY– An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will reduce the State Road 249 bridge to the Port of Indiana to one lane on or after Monday, August 1.

State Road 249 will be reduced to one lane for bridge rehabilitation work through late September. A temporary traffic signal will be installed to direct traffic through this work zone.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.