Mayor of Michigan City Duane Parry’s charges to remove several Michigan City Housing Authority Commissioners was upheld, according to a statement Monday.

Parry, who is the Appointing Authority of the Michigan City Housing Authority, served four MCHA Commissioners, Carla Mock, Willie Lee, Doretha Sanders-Malone, and Milton Malone, on April 26, 2022, with charges for their removal as Commissioners on the MCHA Board.

The statement from Parry’s office states the following:

“As this was contested by the Board members and their attorney, a Hearing Officer, The Honorable Gerald M. Bishop was appointed by the Michigan City Common Council to hear the case on June 21st, 2022.

“On July 15, 2022, the Hearing Officer, Gerald M. Bishop issued an Order formally removing these commissioners from the Housing Authority for neglect of duty and inefficiency.

“The Hearing Officer determined that these commissioners were negligent and ineffective because they conducted Housing Authority meetings in violation of Indiana Open Door Law and voted to continue conducting a meeting in violation of Indiana Open Door Law despite being presented with a cease-and-desist letter from the Mayor.”

The Mayor stated, “I am pleased with the decision from the Hearing Officer, and I am committed to seeing that the Housing Authority continues to make strides forward for our City and residents.”

Parry’s office says that as he begins vetting candidates, he will be announcing his new appointments to the Housing Authority in near future.