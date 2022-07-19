A project to improve traffic flow and safety along Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor is moving to its next phase.

The project, 80/94 FlexRoad, will identify the best solutions for the I-80/I-94 corridor. The Indiana Department of Transportation says innovative strategies are being developed to help reduce travel time, increase reliability and improve safety. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study will examine benefits, impacts and costs of those alternatives. The study is required for projects that will receive federal funding.

INDOT stated, “Strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. These are known as Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) strategies. Each of the four alternatives recommended for further evaluation in NEPA includes a set of strategies aimed at improving reliability and safety.”

The project is along the I-80/I-94 corridor from I-65 in Indiana on the east to IL 394 on the west. The NEPA phase of the project follows a year-long Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study conducted by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The PEL study determined the purpose and need for the project and developed the alternatives to be studied in greater detail. It was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in April 2022 and can be accessed here.

The NEPA phase of the project will include detailed analysis of each alternative and collaboration with federal, state and local agencies. Stakeholder engagement and feedback from the public are an important part of the process. The next public meeting is expected this fall.

Find more information about the project at IndianaFlexRoad.com and sign up for project updates to receive the latest news and information. The NEPA study is expected to be finalized in fall 2023.