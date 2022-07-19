Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures and restrictions at the I-65 and U.S. 30 interchange the next two weekends.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

-The ramp from I-65 southbound to U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane from the evening of Friday, July 22 through the evening of Sunday, July 24.

-The ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 22 and reopen the morning of Monday, July 25.

-The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 29 and reopen the morning of Monday, August 1.

This contract includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Ave and 37th Avenue/Ridge Road.

Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023, with work this year wrapping up in November.

Current Closures/Restrictions:

-The ramps from eastbound and westbound 61st Ave to I-65 southbound are closed through late July. The official detour for these ramps is to follow Broadway/State Road 53 to U.S. 30 and use the ramps at the U.S. 30 and I-65 interchange.

-53rd Ave is closed under I-65 through mid-November. The official detour follows Liverpool Rd, 61st Ave and Broadway/State Road 53.

-The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Rd and Ridge Rd to I-65 northbound are closed through early September. Motorists should follow the marked detours, which utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Ave.

-I-65 continues to have three lanes of travel in each direction during daytime hours with lane shifts in place. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through this work zone. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through fall 2022.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.