To accommodate passengers attending The Weeknd concert taking place at 6:30 p.m. July 24, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

As 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, passengers utilizing 18th Street for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

In addition to regular service to nearby Museum Campus/11th Street, the following trains will also serve 18th Street Station on Sunday, July 24: