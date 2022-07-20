PORTER, LAPORTE and STARKE COUNTIES — Maintenance crews will be conducting seal coating operations resulting in road closures on State Road 8 and State Road 10 over the next several weeks.

State Road 8 will be closed between State Road 49 and U.S. 421 for approximately three days on or after Monday, July 25. The official detour for this closure will follow State Road 49, State Road 10 and U.S. 421.

State Road 10 will be closed between State Road 39 and U.S. 35 for approximately five days on or after Monday, Aug. 1. The detour will follow State Road 39, State Road 8 and U.S. 35.

State Road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for approximately five days on or after Monday, Aug. 8. The detour will follow U.S. 35, State Road 8 and State Road 23.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.