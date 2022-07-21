Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) cadets Marcus Mantel and Matthew Wilson attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, which was held July 6-12.

The objective of the camp was to prepare cadets to command units in military drill competitions and provide them with drill skills that are specific to the JROTC (“armed and unarmed exhibition” drill). The camp, like all MCJROTC activities, was conducted at no expense to MCHS or the cadets. The Marine Corps paid for the camp and transportation to and from Texas.

MCHS is looking forward to the upcoming drill season and trying for a berth in the National Championship meet in Washington, DC next April. The Wolves have qualified for the Nationals twice before the pandemic. With leadership from Wilson and Mantel, they are optimistic about earning a spot for the third time.