Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. has announced the appointment of Chris Alber, PhD as the new vice president of the organization’s Excel Center, a tuition-free school that provides the Indiana CORE 40 high school degree to Hoosier adults.

In his new role, Alber will be helping students earn a high school diploma and will be connecting them to certifications and training for local employment through Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

Alber’s initial goals are to increase enrollment at the four Excel Campuses (South Bend, Elkhart, Gary, and Hammond) and to connect with local stakeholders to communicate the mission of Goodwill Industries. Companies that are seeking talented employees can connect with Goodwill’s programs for high-quality training and education opportunities.

Alber has more than 27 years of professional experience in the academic sector. He was a teacher from 1995 to 2008 in multiple environments, including alternative school settings, special education settings, and in general high school classrooms. Since 2008 he has served in administrative leadership most recently as the principal of La Porte High School.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy from Indiana State University 2021, an Educational Specialist degree from Indiana State University in 2018, and a master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2000.