The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office warrants division is seeking three men who have active body attachments for owing excessive amounts of back child support.

Thomas L. Heitz, 39, owes $19,426.19.

Jeremy D. Bennett, 50, owes $18,934.48.

Bradin M. Drewes, 22, owes $9,076.35.

Police say if you know the whereabouts of any of them, you are encouraged to provide your anonymous tip (s) to Deputy Troy Ryan at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2427or tryan@lcso.in.gov.