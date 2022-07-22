Michigan City community organizations have again joined forces to host the “Citywide Back to School Rally,” providing school supplies and an end-of-summer celebration for Michigan City families.

The rally will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elston’s Gill Field, 317 Detroit St. in Michigan City.

Approximately 2,000 students and their families are expected to attend this year, and each student will receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies. Also available at the Back to School Rally will be free food, exhibits, and activities, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

To attend, families must be residents of Michigan City or attend Michigan City Area Schools, and students receiving supplies must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Parents should bring an ID or proof of residency, such as a utility bill with a Michigan City address.

The Citywide Back to School Rally is a collaborative effort supported by numerous businesses and community agencies. This year, the organizing committee includes representatives from Indiana Black Expo, the La Porte County NAACP, Anthem, Franciscan Health, Michigan City Area Schools, HealthLinc, La Porte Family YMCA, American Licorice, and Sodexo.

Title sponsors this year include Franciscan Health, American Licorice Company, Meijer, Comcast, the Indiana Toll Road, Sodexo, and Indiana Black Expo; with media sponsors WIMS, WEFM, and The Herald-Dispatch.

For more information about the event – including sponsorships and exhibits – visit www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally.