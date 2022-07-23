The City of La Porte will host Friday Night Live: Cheeseburger in Paradise Friday, Aug. 19 at La Stitch at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe.

The City of La Porte is calling on all Jimmy Buffet fans and cheeseburger connoisseurs.

Atendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite tourist garb — Hawaiian shirts are encouraged — and spend the evening dancing, eating and shopping.

Local food vendors go head-to-head for the title of ‘Best Cheeseburger,’ and jam out to the musical stylings of South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

There will be local food and beer and a pop-up artisan market.

Admission to the event is free.

All ages are welcome. Pets are welcome