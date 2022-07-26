A pair of Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers helped put a fire out in Gary after encountering a firefighter who needed help.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to assist at a call for a home engulfed in flames in the 2000 block of West 48th Place in Gary.

Two officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department arrived and encountered a firefighter with the Lake Ridge Fire Department who police say was somewhat fatigued and overcome by smoke.

Two Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers offered to help and extinguished the flames.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire began in the kitchen area.

Police say no one was injured.