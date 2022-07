Hoosiers can help the Department of Natural Resources estimate Indiana’s wild turkey population by counting turkeys for our 2022 Wild Turkey Brood Survey.

The DNR says if you see a female turkey (hen) with and without poults (young turkeys) now through Aug. 31, report them online.

Observations help the DNR better understand Indiana’s wild turkey populations and guide future management decisions.

Report your sighting online at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood.