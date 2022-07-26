The South Shore Line has published information about service this weekend for Lollapalooza.

The SSL published the following:

The following South Shore Line service updates will be in effect to accommodate passengers attending Lollapalooza, taking place Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Grant Park.

TEMPORARY SOUTH BEND-DUNE PARK BUSING:

Due to the anticipated large ridership for Lollapalooza, passengers will be bused between the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park stations from July 28-31. There will be no train service to and from Hudson Lake during this time. There will be no bikes transported via bus. The following trains are canceled during busing 7/28-7/31:

WB Tr 422 & Tr 424

EB Tr 401, Tr 403, Tr 701 & Tr 703

Thursday & Friday:

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains after 7 p.m. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:43 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Saturday & Sunday:

Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate Extras for additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago in the morning. Train 606 and Train 506 and their Extras will make all regular stops to Chicago.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 6:00 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 6:03 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:58 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains all day Saturday/Sunday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

As with all special events and festivals, passengers may encounter crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD Transit Police presence during Lollapalooza.

Please be advised the South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers. Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct.