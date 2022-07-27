The La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced closures or restrictions at Soldiers Memorial Park for this weekend’s La Porte LakeFest.

Stone Lake and the adjoining launches and docks will be closed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the running of the La Porte LakeFest AquaX Grand Prix. Watercraft leaving the launches or docks must do so before 9 a.m. and will not regain access to the lake until after 5 p.m.

While still accessible to the public, Stone Lake Beach will be limited to LakeFest events from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Grangemouth Road will be closed to thru traffic from 8 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the Park Office at 219-326-9600.