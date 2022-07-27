LAKE, JASPER, PORTER & LAPORTE COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations.

INDOT contractor Traffic Control Specialists Inc will conduct overnight mobile operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties. Slow moving maintenance vehicles will be refurbishing raised pavement markings on several sections of I-65 from mile marker 201 (near U.S. 24/Remington) north to 262 (north of I-94 near the Indiana Toll Road). Work will be conducted during the overnight hours of approximately 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 8.

Raised pavement marking replacement will also take place on several sections of I-94 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties from mile marker 13 (just east of I-65) east to 35 (near U.S. 421/Michigan City). Work will be conducted during the overnight hours of approximately 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 19.

In addition to this work, INDOT crews will be conducting crumb rubber/crack sealing operations utilizing slow moving maintenance vehicles on I-94 eastbound in Porter County starting on or after Sunday, July 31. This work will be ongoing for approximately two weeks during the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. between State Road 249 and State Road 49.

These schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT encourages drivers to be alert for mobile road crews during the overnight hours and to give them plenty of room to work. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.