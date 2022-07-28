An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will move into phase two of the bridge replacement project on the U.S. 20/31 bypass (referred to as U.S. 20) over U.S. 31 on or after Wednesday, August 3.

During phase two, the westbound U.S. 20 bridge will be completely closed to traffic for bridge demolition and reconstruction work. The newly constructed bridge on eastbound U.S. 20 will be converted to two-way traffic, and westbound traffic will use the crossovers to cross the median and utilize the eastbound inside lane through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in this area over several days while the new work zone setup is implemented.

Beginning on or after Friday, August 5, the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound U.S. 31 and the ramp from northbound U.S. 31 to westbound U.S. 20 will be closed. While work will not be occurring on the ramps, there will not be access in those areas due to the location of the work zone.

Overnight road closures will be in place on U.S. 31 under the U.S. 20 bridge for safety reasons during bridge demolition work. These closures will be from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Monday, August 8 and Saturday, August 20. Traffic will be diverted off of U.S. 31 to either eastbound or westbound U.S. 20.

This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. Work will be ongoing at this interchange through early December.