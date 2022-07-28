The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Fire Department, has informed the public of training that continues to take place at Heavilin Elementary School (2450 Heavilin Road) on Thursday and Friday.

The safety drills will be conducted on each of these days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Valparaiso Police Department says there will be an abundance of police vehicles and fire apparatus in the area throughout the day, with police and fire training activities occurring within the school.

Police are telling the public to not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drills taking place.