Thursday, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $2,904,102 to 413 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.

During its June 10 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved the funding recommendations for the two grant programs. Applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state with expertise in arts, community development, and finance.

One example of an arts organization receiving support is Beachfront Dance School located in Lake County receiving Arts Organization Support Funding. Beachfront Dance School is a not for profit organization committed to providing young people of diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to receive high-quality training in classical ballet. The school’s extensive programs “strive to instill discipline and self-esteem to encourage creativity, enabling students to develop to their fullest potential.”

The commission also voted to distribute funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by the sale of the Celebrate the Arts license plates. One Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county with a funded application has been designated as an Arts Trust Project. Their funding will be supported through the Arts Trust Plate funding. These beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.