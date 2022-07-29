The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is offering student apprenticeships.

The organization says that one of the best ways to inspire and to teach young talented musicians is to give them the chance to perform side-by-side with seasoned musicians – both in rehearsals and at actual performance. The Student Apprentice Program offers just such an opportunity. Young students from the area may audition for a seat in the orchestra; those selected will be paid a small stipend.

2022 – 23 Season Student Apprentice Auditions

The LCSO is inviting advanced high school musicians to audition for the opportunity to play side-by-side with LCSO musicians. Any student in grades 9 – 12 in good standing with his/her band or orchestra program is invited to audition.

Audition Date:

Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church

Audition Requirements:

An Indiana Group 1 Level Solo or equivalent, with contrasting movements or two contrasting pieces; major scales through 4 flats/4 sharps; and a chromatic scale through the full range of the student’s instrument.

For more information, please contact Morgan Sleeper at personnel@lcso.net.

See a list of 2021-2022 LCSO student apprentices on the WIMS Facebook page.