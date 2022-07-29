La Porte LakeFest weekend starts tonight with the Downtown Market on Monroe Street (between Lincolnway and Washington Street). The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with vendors, food trucks and beverage options. Then there will be a street dance, featuring Middle of the Road.

There will also be a Country concert performed by Clayton Anderson at Stone Lake Beach. The free concert begins with opening act, Jasmine Tabor, at 7 p.m.

There will be a comedy show performed by Brent Terhune at 7:30 p.m. in Fox Park.

For more information and the complete schedule, visit www.laportelakefest.com.