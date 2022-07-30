Temporary busing between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport Stations Aug. 1-5

In order to accommodate construction related to the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line will bus weekday passengers to stations between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport (Clark Road), effective Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5. The Gary busing is in addition to ongoing busing between Carroll Avenue and Dune Park stations.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL’s published train schedule between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport, and will make all scheduled intermediate station stops. Loop bus service continues to be provided to Michigan City 11th Street (bus stop located at 920 Franklin St.) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses do not operate on the regular SSL train schedule.View the below special weekday and weekend schedules for the Beverly Shores and 11th Street loop bus. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Avenue, where they may board the next scheduled SSL train.

Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses in front of Carroll Avenue Station and re-board westbound South Shore trains at Gary/Chicago Airport. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary/Chicago Airport to board buses, and board their scheduled eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue.

Passengers are advised that from Aug. 1-5, no bikes will be transported between the South Bend Airport and East Chicago stations. Bikes will be permitted as normal from East Chicago Station-west.