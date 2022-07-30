The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that a total of 45 monkeypox cases have been reported across the state from June 18 – July 28, including 2 pediatric cases.

Due to limited vaccine supply, vaccines are initially being prioritized for close contacts of positive cases to prevent severe disease.

The Indiana Department of Health says person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

