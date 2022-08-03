Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general.

The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the country. This bipartisan national task force has one goal: to stop illegal robocalls.

The new task force, led by Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina attorneys general, has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. Rokita’s office says that “Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic. In many cases, they appear to be intentionally turning a blind eye in exchange for steady revenue. The task force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry to help reduce robocallers’ assault on Hoosiers.”

The task force is focused on shutting down the providers that profit from illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to otherwise mitigate these scam calls. Rokita’s office says the targeted entities are responsible for 60% of robocalls.

Attorney General Rokita offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.