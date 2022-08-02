HOBART, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a kayaking incident Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old Dyer man and left a 54-year-old Dyer woman in critical condition.

At around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 Center received a call for help after witnesses saw two kayakers on Robinson Lake tip over and begin struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore.

As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them. During that attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene.

The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Monday.

Additional agencies arrived, and divers from the Lake County Dive Team entered the water to search for the male. At around 9:08 p.m., his body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver.

Initial investigation revealed that both kayakers had wearable life jackets with them but were not wearing them at the time of the incident.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Lake County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. Police said Monday that the identities of the involved individuals were being withheld to allow family to make the appropriate notifications.