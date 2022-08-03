The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Cadets help put up one of the many tents used at the school district Back to School Rally. (MCJROTC) have been busy this summer as they trained for a week in Wisconsin at a Leadership Camp organized and run by MCHS, with cadets from Portage and South Bend Riley also attending.

Selected cadets also attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University in Texas and the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania. These camps, like all MCJROTC activities, were done at no cost to the students or MCHS. They were fully funded by the Marine Corps.

The cadets provided Color Guards for numerous events over the summer. Among those were the Michigan City Patriotic Parade, the Indiana State Employees Convention, the LaPorte County Veterans Court, and Montel Williams’ Military Makeover TV show, which helped an area family with a home renovation.

The cadets also did a number of community service projects which included the Adopt-a-Highway program with the local chapter of the Marine Corps League, landscaping at the Dunes Summer Theater, paper shredding and a food drive at the Member’s Advantage Credit Union in Michigan City, and the Citywide Back-tTo-School Rally at Elston’s Gill Field.

Once school starts, the cadets will continue to support school activities, such as home athletic games and events in the community. They will also be starting military drill team practice, with the objective of qualifying for the National Championship meet in Washington, DC, in April.