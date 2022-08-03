Heat advisories are in effect in northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and parts of Illinois Wednesday.

The first heat advisory is from the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana:

“…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO

8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Peak afternoon heat index values 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”

The second heat advisory is from the National Weather Service of Chicago:

“…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/

THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE…In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter

Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston

Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8

PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…High temperatures and humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

