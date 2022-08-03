Indiana Second District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others died in an Elkhart County crash Wednesday.

At around 12:32 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on State Road 19 south of State Road 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries. They were identified as 58-year-old Jackie Walorski of Elkhart, 27 year-old Zachery Potts, of Mishawaka and 28 year-old Emma Thomson of Washington, DC.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, 56-year-old of Nappanee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional district since 2013.