In honor of Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s 30th Anniversary, Horizon Bank has donated $30,000 to Unity’s La Porte County Gives Gift Match Pool.

“For over 30 years, Unity Foundation has served as a powerful conduit for donors, nonprofits and community stakeholders,” said Craig M. Dwight, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Bank and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. “As a result, La Porte County is poised for stronger partnerships and bigger impact for many years to come.”

Unity is hosting La Porte County Gives, a 30-hour fundraising event between September 30 and October 1, 2022, at laportecountygives.net. Permanent funds held at Unity are eligible to participate. Matching funds are awarded in proportion to funds raised. Participating funds will also compete for $31,000 in cash prizes. Unity’s goal is to raise $300,000 or more in matching funds that will support worthy charitable and local causes.

“We are very grateful for Horizon Bank’s gift that will reward those who donate during La Porte County Gives with a match to their favorite participating fund in Unity. Horizon’s gift takes the match pool over the $200,000 mark. Our goal is to raise $300,000 or more to match donor funds in October. We are very excited!” said Maggi Spartz, President, Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

For more information on La Porte County Gives go to laportecountygives.net or call Jamie Miller, Unity Foundation Development Officer at 219-879-0327.