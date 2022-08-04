Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center.

Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.

His clinical interests include general orthopedic care, trauma fracture care, kyphoplasty, SI fusions and total knee, total hip and total shoulder replacement.

Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center is located at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 861-8161.