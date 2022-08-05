The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it obtained updated information on the vehicle crash in which Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others died.

Police say the information from the preliminary investigation at the scene, as to the direction of travel of the vehicles, was not correct. The continuing investigation has located eyewitness and video evidence. Both confirm that the maroon Buick LeSabre driven by 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was southbound on SR 19 south of SR 119 and the silver Toyota RAV 4, driven by 27-year-old Zachery Potts of Mishawaka was northbound on SR 19. The Toyota RAV 4 crossed the centerline for reasons that are unknown at this time and the two vehicles collided. All occupants of both vehicles were confirmed to have been wearing seatbelts and airbags did deploy. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence from the scene and vehicles.

Police ask that anyone who has information or witnessed this crash, contact the Sheriff’s Office.