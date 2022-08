In Chesterton, Indian Boundary Road between Starwood Drive and Graham Drive in unincorporated Westchester Township is scheduled to close from 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, through noon Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Town of Chesterton.

A trench is being cut in Indian Boundary Road for the installation of a new water main.

Indian Boundary Road between Starwood Drive and Graham Drive will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles.