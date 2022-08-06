A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday in Starke County for possession of a narcotic drug among other drug charges.

At around 3:13 p.m. deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North.

During the course of the stop K9 Mack was deployed for a free air sniff. Mack alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A vehicle search was conducted and approximately 1.35 grams of a white powdery substance was located. The substance field tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 17 grams of marijuana, a scale, and other paraphernalia was located.

Arrested was 42-year-old Charles Gross of Rolling Prairie, is preliminarily charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.