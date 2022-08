At its annual banquet on Wednesday, July 20, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce presented its Putting Duneland on the Map Award to the Chesterton High School basketball team for going 28-1 on the season and being runner-up to Cathedral in the state final in March.

Accepting the award on behalf of his team was CHS boys head basketball coach Marc Urban. Presenting the award was Duneland School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Chip Pettit.

See more on this story on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.