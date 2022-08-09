A beach hazards statement remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for La Porte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds 10 to 15 mph Tuesday. Waves are building to 3 to 6 feet overnight. Waves 3 to 6 feet Tuesday, gradually subsiding in the afternoon.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.

There is also a beach hazards statement in effect through Tuesday afternoon for Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana and Lake, northern Cook, and central Cook counties in Illinois.

Dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.