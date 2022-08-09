The City of Portage has given an update on a $2.6 million 2022 paving project.

Last week, a contractor removed existing non-compliant sidewalk ramps and started to replace them with code compliant ones. They started on Aspen, Debra, and Belmont. Then moved to Orchard and are now in Brookview and Arvilla Acres.

Monday, they started milling Aspen Avenue. Contractors will be back on Wednesday to continue to mill Debra, Belmont, and Orchard. Wednesday they will also start paving Aspen Avenue and then move to Debra, Belmont, and Orchard.

Concrete crews will continue to replace sidewalk ramps and curbs in Arvilla and Brookview this week.