LaPorte County businesses and non-profits have partnered to provide local, 4-H-raised protein to more than 20 local food pantries and soup kitchens as part of Operation Feed LaPorte County – a mission that has been dedicated to distributing local meat to the hungry for nearly 10 years.

This year’s distribution took place on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds in the Community Building.

Ten businesses and non-profits partnered at the LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Auction on July 15 to purchase animals, which were processed by Sims Meat Processing in Kingsbury, IN to produce

approximately 3,000 pounds of beef, pork, lamb and goat meat to feed the hungry in the community.

“We want to see the quality meat raised within LaPorte County feed our community,” said Mark Parkman, LaPorte County Farm Bureau president. “LaPorte County Farm Bureau is committed to providing a nutritious food supply to our neighbors who need it the most.”

LaPorte County Farm Bureau donated approximately 2,000 pounds of fresh meat to Operation Feed LaPorte County this year, equating to about $11,000 plus processing fees.

Over the last year, LaPorte County Farm Bureau has donated over $2,000 to local food banks in the area.

“Providing to the community is a duty of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association and we could not be more excited and humbled to be a part of this mission” says Steve Mrozinski, president.

Operation Feed LaPorte County’s 2022 donors are LaPorte County Farm Bureau, LaPorte County Farm Bureau Insurance, the LaPorte County Agricultural Association, the LaPorte County Sheep Breeders Association, 1st Source Bank, CLH CPAs and Consultants, Shireman Vet Service, Sims Meat Processing, Parkman Cattle Company and The Old Sheep Farm.

Any local business, person or non-profit that would like to be involved in 2023 should contact Catherine Mrozinski at ccmrozinski@gmail.com.